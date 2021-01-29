Virologists believe that an increase in the incidence of coronavirus in Russia is still possible in the near future. They expressed this opinion in an interview with RBC.

According to the chief physician of the Leader Meditsina medical center, infectious disease specialist Yevgeny Timakov, in the spring there will be still small bursts of both ARVI and coronavirus infection, since after winter, people have reduced immunity and vitamin deficiency develops. “So there will be growth, but not so explosive,” he described.

Sergei Voznesensky, associate professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the RUDN University, suggested that in the coming weeks there will be a slight increase in the incidence, but not the same as it was in November-December.

At the same time, Doctor of Medical Sciences, infectious disease specialist Nikolai Malyshev drew attention to the fact that there was no increase in the incidence immediately after the New Year holidays. He recalled that every year during the winter holidays, the incidence of respiratory infections decreases, as people are in less contact with each other. However, after a week there is an increase.

Earlier, the head of the MIPT genomic engineering laboratory, Pavel Volchkov, said that the coronavirus pandemic in Russia would end in August 2021. “The number of those who have been ill is already quite large. Vaccination is in progress. Re-infections are possible, but they will proceed unnoticed, like a mild cold, ”the specialist noted. He added that the peak of the incidence has already passed, and further the number of infected will only decrease.