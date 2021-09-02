Virologists, chat to make a common front. Pregliasco, Bassetti and Burioni united

The Coronavirus in Italy continues to be scary. The numbers speak for themselves, hospital admissions are increasing, both in ordinary wards and in intensive care. The delta variant, which is seven times more contagious than the traditional virus, is now spreading throughout the territory. Virologists from TV stars have now become targets for no vaxes and from words they have almost also moved on to physical violence. Thus – reads the Corriere della Sera – three of the most prominent have decided to join forces. These are Matteo Bassetti, Roberto Burioni and Fabrizio Pregliasco. “I would be lying – explains the medical director of Galeazzi – if I denied being worried. In the last two, three weeks, since the discussion on the green pass, the fury of the No vax towards me has increased. ..Temp for my physical integrity “. “These gentlemen have taken a liking to us.”

“My mobile number and professional e-mail – continues Pregliasco al Corriere – have been posted on Telegram. Since then they have been calling me to tell me everything. At best, silence follows my prompt, otherwise insults galore. like “how bravely you kiss your kids when you get home”, or “you’ll be judged by an earthly court.” I get hundreds of text messages from strangers and abstruse material about vaccine side effects. Just got in touch with my colleague’s lawyer Matteo Bassetti, also the target of unfriendly people who even show up under his house. We would like to agree on a common line. We have opened a dedicated chat. A large group of doctors and professionals who exchange information, articles, outbursts. C ‘is also the virologist Roberto Burioni, who has always been at the forefront “.