Virologist Danielle Anderson, who until November 2019 worked in the laboratory of the Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China, named the possible cause of the coronavirus in an interview with Bloomberg.

The specialist considers the origin of the coronavirus to be natural. At the same time, she noted that she would not rule out the theory that the coronavirus spread from a laboratory in Wuhan. “I’m not so naive as to say that this should be completely written off,” she said.

Anderson said the SARS-CoV-1 coronavirus, which caused an outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2002-2004, left protected areas several times. At the same time, she stated that she did not consider it unusual that the source of the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus had not yet been found.

She also admitted that laboratory work to strengthen the virus could occur, but the likelihood of this is small. The virologist emphasized that such work requires permission at many levels, and the standards of the scientific community limit such research.

On May 20, the United States said there was “strong circumstantial evidence” that the first outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus occurred as a result of a leak from a Chinese research laboratory. In turn, the Chinese authorities point to the possibility of a coronavirus leak from the American military laboratory Fort Detrick. Beijing even asked WHO to conduct an international investigation.