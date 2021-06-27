OfJulia Cuprakova shut down

The corona numbers in Germany keep falling. But concerns about a more contagious Corona variant – the Delta mutant – are growing.

The number of new corona infections in Germany continues to decline. At the same time the Vaccination campaign Progressing steadily and the return to normal seems just a little way off. If it weren't for the as particularly contagious delta variant of the virus, which is gradually spreading in Germany.

After several federal states have already reported that the proportion of the delta variant has recently increased noticeably in their reported new infections, a possible fourth corona wave seems increasingly likely. It is to be expected that the mutant, which was first discovered in India, will continue to spread in many parts of Germany – albeit at an overall low level. In view of this, virologist Christian Drosten considers a trend reversal of the corona pandemic to be possible. At the same time, he advocates raising awareness of the importance of vaccination.

Corona in Germany: Delta variant is spreading – virologist predicts trend reversal

Nevertheless, Drosten sees a different starting position in Germany than in England. Delta is already the dominant virus variant in Great Britain *. And yet the virologist does not decide whether the trend could reverse in summer or in autumn due to the spread of the delta variant. In the fall, the incidence will definitely rise again, said Drosten, emphasizing the importance of vaccination for parents of school children.

“We just have to vaccinate quickly,” is the virologist’s appeal. If this is not enough, you have to counteract this again with contact restrictions. “But there are also good reasons to think that this will not be necessary in Germany.” In England, where the corona situation has worsened again due to the delta variant, the 7-day incidence is based on a level of 25 rose again, like that German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

You hadn’t slowed down as far as we’ve already done in Germany.

In Germany, the value was last at 7.2 infections per week per 100,000 inhabitants (as of June 23). The day before, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), it was 8.0. In addition, the health authorities reported “only” 1,016 new infections to the RKI within one day – in the previous week the number was 1,455.

Corona in Germany: Delta variant on the advance – are Germany’s measures sufficient?

According to data from the RKI, the share of the delta variant in Germany was recently a good 6 percent (May 31 to June 6). That was an increase compared to the weeks before. On June 22nd, several federal states reported that the proportion of the delta variant had also increased in them. According to Health Minister Kai Klose (Greens), it already accounts for more than a fifth of new infections in Hesse. “We have clear signs that Delta is now dominating over 20 percent of the cases in Hesse,” he said.

According to dpa The number of confirmed infections with the Delta variant almost doubled over the course of a week in Bavaria – from 132 to 229 cases, as State Chancellor Florian Herrmann (CSU) announced. In individual laboratories, the proportion is now almost a quarter. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) also recently stated that it was not a question of whether, but when Delta would determine the infection rate in Germany. But why does the Indian Delta variant of all things cause politicians and Christian Drosten such worries?

Corona in Germany: Delta variant – this is why it is considered so dangerous

From our own laboratory data there are probably initial indications that people infected with the delta variant have an even higher viral load than those infected with the alpha variant B.1.1.7, reported Drosten. The data so far also give him signals that Delta slightly heavier gradients cause. In view of this statement, the question arises whether the Corona vaccinations against the Delta mutant are effective?

As the dpa Further reports, the protection against a severe course of the disease for fully vaccinated people is equivalent to the alpha variant, which is still dominant in Germany. However, the protection provided by the primary vaccination alone is considered to be weaker compared to the effect against previous forms of the virus.

