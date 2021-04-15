In the event of COVID-19, people with weakened immune systems are at high risk of chronic coronavirus infection. This opinion on Thursday, April 15, was expressed by Alexei Agranovsky, professor of the Department of Virology at the Belozersky Institute of Moscow State University.

“Some who have a low immune status have some kind of immunosuppressive diseases, this is possible, we will assume for simplicity, a chronic form, when the virus replicates in the body for a long time,” Agranovsky explained in an interview with the radio station “Moscow speaking“.

At the same time, the specialist emphasized that the course of the disease in this case will be more acute than chronic. According to him, in this way, individual cases appear when the patient has a seriously damaged immune status, which is due to the poor production of antibodies in the body. As a result, coronavirus infection persists in the body for a long time.

The professor noted that such conditions are very rare.

On the same day, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Head of the Department of Hospital Therapy, Russian National Research Medical University named after N.I. Pirogov, Alexander Chuchalin admitted that COVID-19 can be chronic. Some patients carry the coronavirus multiple times, he said.

In early April, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, the chief state sanitary doctor Anna Popova noted that there is still no definite answer to the question of whether people who have already had coronavirus can be re-infected with them in the event of the import of mutated strains into Russia. However, according to her, this is not excluded.

She stressed that the risk of re-infection is greatest for people with impaired immune systems as a result of illness, and sometimes as a result of some kind of special treatment.

