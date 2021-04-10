ofDelia Friess shut down

Virologist Hendrik Streeck comments on the current debate about a new lockdown. He suggests alternative measures.

Essen – The virologist Hendrik Streeck has spoken out against a new lockdown and curfew in Germany. This was emphasized by the 43-year-old in the podcast “Head Visite” of the Essen University Medical Center. In it, Streeck spoke about ways of fighting pandemic and brought alternative suggestions into play.

Virologist Hendrik Streeck. (Archive photo) © Jürgen Heinrich / Imago Images

The virologist made it clear in principle that he was of the opinion that all those responsible were willing to reduce the number of infections. The question arises, however, of what could be achieved by tightening the lockdown with regard to the spread of the coronavirus. Although there is a connection, a reduction in mobility does not automatically mean a reduction in the number of infections, according to Streeck. In the meantime, the infection process has shifted to socially disadvantaged areas, for example such a development can be seen in Berlin-Neukölln.

Corona: Virologist Hendrik Streeck speaks out against curfews

Families in cramped living conditions have fewer opportunities to avoid each other, emphasized the health expert. Exit restrictions would therefore further increase the infection rate, he speculated in the podcast. When asked, he emphasized that he was against loosening and that there should be valves in the coronaPandemic * for socially disadvantaged families.

For example, the virologist suggested that safe areas could be created outdoors instead of bringing people closer together. Streeck also brought corona-compliant meeting options into play, such as in ventilated gyms. Security guards could check compliance with the distance and hygiene rules on site, says Streeck. The gastronomy does not contribute significantly to the infection rate in Germany.

Hendrik Streeck, Director of the Institute for Virology at the University Clinic in Bonn, speaks during a press conference of the state government of North Rhine-Westphalia. (Archive photo) © Federico Gambarini / dpa

Corona: Virologist Hendrik Streeck speaks out against easing

In addition, Streeck emphasized that coronaviruses behaved seasonally. In addition, vaccinations are advancing in Germany. Streeck also said that he believed the intensive care physicians as regards the emergency calls from clinics. Last had, among other things virologist Christian Drosten* and RKI boss Lothar Wieler warned of an overload of the health system.* Streeck interjected, however, that France, for example, has a four times higher incidence value and is still more relaxed about the situation. In Germany people speak as if they were about to triage. He was surprised why the situation could not be dealt with. On Saturday (April 10th, 2021) Frank Ulrich Montgomery, Chairman of the World Medical Association, warned again that the situation in intensive care units would escalate. “We are now being caught up in the clinics by the infections that took place four weeks ago,” said Montgomery to the “Passauer Neue Presse”.

In addition to aspects of the health system, one also has to concentrate on other factors, such as those of a psychological or economic nature, said Streeck. He referred to information from the World Health Organization (WHO), which described a lockdown as a last resort. The 43-year-old emphasized in the course of the conversation that there could hardly be a much harder lockdown than now. Unless you impose such a harsh lockdown as in Australia with the permission to only be allowed to leave the house for an hour a day. However, curfews between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. would only lead to a slight reduction in the number of infections. Such curfews are part of the new corona rules for Germany *, the Chancellor Angela Merkel* derived from the amendment to the Infection Protection Act.

Incidentally, Streeck and Karl Lauterbach share the view that the impending curfews are too lax. The SPD politician has been in favor of a tougher lockdown for some time, which, however, would not be consistent with Streeck’s warnings. “Of course no scientist had this hope”, said the SPD politician and epidemiologist on the TV show* “Markus Lanz * on ZDF* about a possible decrease in the number of corona infections at higher temperatures. Lauterbach does not know a single scientist – apart from one well-known – who has this hope. He was probably alluding to Streeck, who in turn refers to researcher Chris Murray in his statements about the seasonality and spread of coronaviruses. According to Streeck, Murray has shown a connection between the two factors.

Lauterbach criticized Streeck on Twitter as a reaction to his appearance in the podcast – and replied: “Curfews in the evening work according to the best analysis of all data from Oxford University. And the endurance tests of the intensive care units should simply be abandoned. “(Delia Friess)

