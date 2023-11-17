Home page politics

From: Karsten Hinzmann

Press Split

The Bonn virologist Hendrik Streeck wants to be in the Bundestag. He is a declared opponent of Minister Karl Lauterbach and Germany’s Corona policy at the time.

Bonn – “During the pandemic it became clear to all of us that the culture of debate in our country no longer works so well,” said 46-year-old Hendrik Streeck to the Bonn publication General indicator. That motivated him to seek a political mandate. He wants to run for the CDU mandate in the Bonn constituency in the 2025 federal election.

According to his own statements, the doctor joined the CDU before the pandemic. First, he is applying through the party’s internal nomination process and will introduce himself to the members of the CDU Bonn in the coming months. “I would like to represent Bonn in the Bundestag with my expertise in order to help shape the complex challenges of our time expertly and courageously,” he explained.

Streeck wants to “unleash Germany’s potential” with the CDU

As a doctor and scientist, he has a practical insight every day “into the huge potential of our country, which we must finally unleash again in order to lead Germany to the international top again,” as he says. To do this, you have to clearly identify problems and then solve them. Hendrik Streeck is a member of the Federal Government’s Corona Expert Council and director of the Institute for Virology at the University Hospital of Bonn. There, for example, he researches the HIV virus.

Hendrik Streeck, director of the Institute of Virology at the University Hospital of Bonn, wants to enter the Bundestag for the CDU. © Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

During the corona pandemic, he repeatedly publicly criticized the federal government’s corona policy, the decisions of Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and the expertise of virologist Christian Drosten. Streeck had spoken out against school closings and would have given unvaccinated people more freedom. Compared to the Westphalian Gazette he recently said as a synopsis of Corona policy: “It became obvious how dilapidated our health system is. It remains to be seen whether politicians have learned and dare to make structural and radical reforms.”

In the Bonn constituency, the Green Katrin Babette Uhlig narrowly won the direct mandate ahead of Jessica Rosenthal (SPD) in the 2021 federal election. The CDU is the third strongest force in the constituency, almost on a par with the SPD behind the Greens. (with dpa)