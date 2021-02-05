Rostock is a model city in the corona pandemic. In a talk show, however, the mayor expresses displeasure. Virologist Streeck surprises with a steep corona hypothesis.

On February 3rd, virologist Hendrik Streeck and Rostock’s mayor Claus Ruhe Madsen appeared on “Markus Lanz” on ZDF.

Streeck noted that we would have to live with the virus and underpinned this statement with a surprising outlook for the future.

Hamburg – In Germany, the lockdown measures are slowly taking effect, the incidence values ​​are falling. But not all cities, municipalities or even federal states achieve the same results.

That was also the topic of the ZDF talk “Markus Lanz” on Wednesday evening (February 3rd). The virologist Hendrik Streeck and Rostock’s Lord Mayor Claus Ruhe Madsen were invited. Rostock is currently considered a role model in the pandemic, as the city’s incidence value is permanently below 50. For every 210,000 inhabitants: there are so far only 16 corona deaths. Madsen is therefore publicly perceived as a successful crisis manager.

Hendrik Streeck at “Markus Lanz”: Corona hypothesis for the future

However, virologist Streeck explains: “We have to learn to deal with the virus.” He bases this thesis on several assumptions. He assumes that Coronavirus * will feel at home in Germany, as have four other Corona variants for many years. Then he puts forward an interesting corona hypothesis: “We assume that some parts of the population already had immunity from possibly other coronavirus infections.”

An immune response is a reaction by the immune system to organisms or substances that it has recognized as foreign. This response can be congenital or acquired, as in this case. If a pathogen enters the immune system, the body recognizes the pathogen from a past illness and reacts with a suitable antibody, like a key to a lock. This prevents illness. In the case of Sars-Cov2, it would then be a so-called “cross-reactivity”. Two different antigens that have an identical or very similar binding site can dock onto an antibody.

ZDF: Streeck tells the still unconfirmed corona hypothesis – Lanz surprised

Markus Lanz is surprised and asks: “Is that so? That’s an extremely interesting point right now. We haven’t heard that before. ”An unsubstantiated hypothesis, as Streeck then emphasized again. You don’t really know. He cites studies at the Charité in Berlin. Hendrik Streeck goes on to say that in this way there could be a basic immunity in people who would have already been infected with other, domestic coronaviruses – for example with coronaviruses that were already in circulation in this country before the pandemic. This immunity to domestic viruses could possibly also help us with Sars-Cov2, according to Streeck’s unconfirmed consideration. It would have been observed that there was an immune response in a memory cell that could be recalled.

Using the following graphic, the virologist explains that he is assuming that Sars-Cov2 could join the series of viruses that are already present and that the number of infections with this variant would always skyrocket from October to November. So you already know it from the other variants. At present, one can assume that the current corona virus will behave in the same way in the long term. One could therefore not speak of different waves. However, the tests did not last long enough to obtain valid results.

Streeck explains the course of the virus using two graphics. © Screenshot ZDF / Markus Lanz

The 43-year-old virologist Hendrik Streeck cannot confirm this assumption because, since the beginning of the infection, no major new knowledge has been gained about in which situations and where the virus spreads and occurs particularly favorably. Streeck also reports on other points of view calf*.

Claus Ruhe Madsen criticizes the dishonesty of politics in the corona pandemic

Rostock’s Lord Mayor Madsen also criticized inconsistency and dishonesty in the program. He does not consider general store closings to be the right thing to do after businesses had drawn up hygiene concepts. Madsen is of the opinion: “We are not consistent.” And goes even further: “We are super dishonest. We’re taking action to say: Look, we’ve done something. Basically, it had long been clear to us that there was a big problem in the area of ​​private celebrations. But we didn’t have the courage to tell people that we have to stop that immediately. Instead, we closed a restaurant. ”And:“ We learn individually, but we don’t learn in groups. I think that’s a disaster, ”said Madsen. The mayor of the Hanseatic city also denounces a lack of digitization, which is losing speed.

Hansen explains that Rostock has 90 percent fewer corona cases than the national average by the fact that they tested a lot quickly and acted consistently. Clear announcements would help, the Rostock is certain. (jh) * Merkur.de and wa.de are part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

