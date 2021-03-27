In contrast to many other experts, Hendrik Streeck not only gives the warning in the corona pandemic. In the interview, he also spreads hope for a speedy recovery.

Munich – Hendrik Streeck is director of the Institute for Virology and HIV Research at the Medical Faculty of the University of Bonn. In the interview, he takes a critical look at the political approach in the fight against Corona *.

Seeing light at the end of the tunnel: The virologist Hendrik Streeck does not paint as black as many of his colleagues in the Corona crisis. © Federico Gambarini / dpa

In view of the current corona chaos, hardly any citizen can see through. As a virologist, can you understand people’s annoyance and insecurity?

Stretch: It is also difficult for me to understand which rules apply and which do not. Some of them seem arbitrary. It is incomprehensible that vacation trips to Mallorca are allowed * and at the same time forbidden vacation in holiday apartments or on campsites with little contact. And there is one more fundamental decision I did not understand: If the politicians want to take tougher measures, why then only at Easter and not immediately? Above all, I still miss a long-term strategy.

What should it look like?

Stretch: If we want to curb the incidence of infections, we first and foremost need more reliable data. I have been advocating closer research into the pandemic since the summer. We still do not properly understand where the broadcasts are currently taking place. There are gray areas that are not illuminated.

Which are they?

Stretch: On the one hand, there are offices. But we don’t really dare to approach the entire work area. On the other hand, private apartments. Often no AHA rules or other protective measures are observed at meetings. Besides, I don’t understand why we don’t get people out into the fresh air more. We should make it possible, yes, we should ask: If you want to meet, then outside, in controllable areas, and at a distance! The risk of getting infected outside is simply much lower than inside.

Allegedly, gatherings of people in the open air are a danger, in Bavaria there were even regional excursions bans. Are these restrictions nonsensical?

Stretch: Here too often exaggerated warnings are given that there would be big parties and similar events straight away. But it doesn’t have to be, and that’s not the point. If you encourage people to go outside, then you can channel them intelligently.

Politicians are just throwing incidence levels * around to justify tougher measures. Are these numbers meaningful?

Stretch: The informative value of the incidence considered alone should not be the exclusive basis for decision-making. Because basically it is more a reporting rate than an incidence in the scientific sense. I have been pointing out since last summer that we have to look at the infection process in much more detail – unfortunately without success. For example, a working group at Munich’s Ludwig Maximilians University worked out very nicely that we saw a sharp increase in the number of infections with the introduction of the rapid tests. Therefore, the number of tests should be included in the overall assessment of the infection process – as well as the number of hospital cases, i.e. the so-called hospitalization rate, the occupancy of the intensive care units and the percentage of traceable contacts as well as the vaccination progress in the respective region.

The greatest uncertainty factor in the fight against Corona is currently the mutations *. Are They Really That Dangerous?

Stretch: They are indeed a source of uncertainty and we must take these mutations seriously. They make a significant contribution to the increase in the number of infections. But the mutated virus is not an entirely new virus that we are now surprisingly up against. We know the vaccines work against the mutations too.

The role of children in the spread of corona is being discussed with increasing excitement. They are said to be more contagious than many experts have claimed. How do you see it

Stretch: Children are not the same as children. As you get older, the chances of getting infected and transmitting the virus change. We assume that up to the age of twelve there is a lower chance of infection among children. But you also have to be clear: That doesn’t mean that they won’t get infected or that they won’t infect anyone.

The whole of Germany is clinging to the hope that vaccinations will finally pick up speed. Do you see any chance that this hope could soon become a reality?

Stretch: In Germany, vaccination is slow, it cannot be glossed over. But as it currently looks with a view to the promised delivery dates, a large number of vaccine doses should be available very soon – as early as April. It is important that we vaccinate broad sections of the population quickly now.

Do you think it makes sense to soften the prioritization list for the sequence of vaccinations?

Streeck: Yes. We should set up a fast lane for risk groups, i.e. an expressway. But beyond that, everyone who is vaccinated is helping to slow down the pandemic. We are now noticing that we can no longer keep up with vaccination in this rigid form. When younger people are vaccinated too, they help drive down the number of infections. The risk groups also benefit from this.

Bavaria’s minister of culture is of the opinion that “if you can pick your nose, you can test yourself”. How do you rate the benefit of rapid tests *?

Stretch: Any additional test will help reduce the likelihood of infection. That’s good for now. But the self-tests are just an additional component, not a panacea.

Despite all the bad news from Corona, do you also see light at the end of the tunnel?

Streeck: Yes. Because the current increase in the number of infections has many reasons, not just the mutations. It is also due to the increased number of tests, a certain pandemic fatigue in the population and negligence in protective measures as well as the proximity to foreign hotspot regions such as in the Czech Republic. There it already has unimaginable incidences of 1200 to 100,000 inhabitants. It was clear that the virus would not stop at the Bavarian or any other border. Nevertheless, I expect some relaxation in summer – mainly because we will be vaccinating more soon. And I am still convinced that we will have a weather effect.

Interview: Andreas Beez

