Home page world

Of: Anna Lorenz

split

Virologist and epidemiologist Klaus Stöhr. © teutopress/imago

Is Corona over? Virologist Klaus Stöhr shares his assessment of the pandemic, the future and the federal government – with a devastating verdict on the Minister of Health.

Berlin – In an interview with the world Virologist and epidemiologist Klaus Stöhr answered questions about the corona pandemic on Sunday (April 3). The 63-year-old scientist from Saxony-Anhalt not only commented on vaccination requirements, the course of the pandemic and failures in crisis management – he also attested to Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) that he played a decisive role in the current situation.

Corona expert Stöhr on the Covid infection: “Everyone has to go through it now”

“In the last phase, everyone will become infected,” is the virologist’s view of the current epidemic situation. Every pandemic ends the same, this insight must be given. “In Germany,” says the scientist, “there are still people who believe that the infection can be prevented.” Especially in view of the loosening of the new Infection Protection Act, according to Stöhr, you have to do it like other nations and they “don’t preventable infections” also to be allowed. “Everyone has to go through that now.”

Corona expert Stöhr: vaccination is “great gift of the time”

The virologist thinks less of the introduction of a general obligation to vaccinate – there is currently an explosive development here at the federal level. Delaying the infection process made sense as long as there were no medication, vaccination or sufficient capacity in hospitals and intensive care units. But that was the end of the road. “I can’t understand that even medically well-read people have still not understood that the drama is now only being pushed further back with masks,” said the virologist.

According to Stöhr, the vaccination, a “great gift of the time”, is therefore not expedient as an obligation, since in his opinion the unvaccinated people in this country do not pose a danger to the common good. Rather, the virologist is concerned about the number of “non-naturally immunized” people and calls for the much-mentioned “vaccination gaps” to be thoroughly examined scientifically.

Corona expert Stöhr dismisses ministers: “Underground”

It is clear that Stöhr is not satisfied with the current situation. When asked, however, he rejects the question of guilt with regard to the scientists. They couldn’t help it if politicians didn’t provide them with a structure and crisis management system that would allow a well-founded risk assessment. According to the virologist, the government should have proactively demanded knowledge, promoted discourse and developed strategies and alternatives to combat the virus.

“The process just wasn’t right,” says Stöhr, who above all denounces the fact that there was no standing body that was always available to the government, and that researchers were only called together for expert meetings. This video shows the grievances the Federal Minister of Health complains about:

But the virologist’s scolding doesn’t end here. “Underground” was how the politicians communicated the crisis, leaving room for assumptions and exaggeration. Stöhr attacked Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach directly: Ultimately, he also sees him as largely responsible for the “great fear” in the population – without a foundation, Lauterbach made the horses shy. Stöhr sharply dubbed this accusation of spreading fake news as “warning on an evidence-free basis”. It remains to be seen whether and what the minister will reply to this public accusation. (askl)