From: Alina Schröder, Karolin Schäfer

The Corona variants Eris and Pirola are on the rise. Klaus Stöhr explains to IPPEN.MEDIA what this means for the pandemic and the vaccination strategy.

Frankfurt – At the beginning of the cold season, the number of respiratory diseases in Germany is increasing significantly again. Corona cases are also increasing again, in many cases new variants be returned. As data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) shows, the Eris subtype (EG.5) accounts for 53 percent of infections – the recently discovered Pirola variant has been detected in around ten percent (as of November 22, 2023). For comparison: In the previous week it was seven percent. So is Pirola spreading steadily in Germany?

Corona expert Stöhr in an interview: Are the new Pirola symptoms worrying?

For the epidemiologist and virologist Klaus Stöhr, the debate about corona variants is of little importance from a medical perspective, as the vaccines continue to protect against severe disease progression. Dozens of variants are circulating in Germany, Stöhr told us IPPEN.MEDIA. However, there are no significant differences in the course of the disease: most people become mildly ill, only a small percentage experience severe courses. This is very similar to Sars-CoV-2 as to other endemic respiratory diseases.

Whether a variant is classified as worrisome depends on a specific problem, says Stöhr – for example, whether other age groups are affected, vaccines are no longer effective, severe disease or other symptoms occur, or the variant is more contagious than its predecessors. This is not the case with Pirola. Some aspects of the clinical picture could look slightly different in the Corona variant and manifest themselves, among other things, in diarrhea and skin changes. However, these are temporary and not life-threatening and are irrelevant in treating the infection.

Vaccination fatigue after Corona is huge in Germany: “The greatest collateral damage of the pandemic”

“The respiratory symptoms remain dominant,” said Stöhr. This means: Most symptoms mainly affect the respiratory tract. There are reports of unusual symptoms of the Pirola variant, especially in Great Britain. According to Stöhr, these would be based on accompanying medical examinations. Basically, Eris and Pirola are similar, said virologist Hendrik Streeck World. “But there are initial indications that BA.2.86 may be a little more contagious.” For the head of the Charité, Christian Drosten, Pirola is currently no reason to worry. There is no evidence of serious illness: “I can give the all-clear for now,” he told the Time.

Nevertheless, according to Stöhr, it is important to continue the discussion and observation of variants in order to adapt vaccines if necessary. Studies also urgently need to assess the burden of disease this winter. Because: Next year, the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) will have to decide whether it is still proportionate to continue to recommend corona vaccinations for people aged 60 and over and people with an increased risk of infection. “Corona can still be a serious illness for particularly vulnerable groups without appropriate vaccination protection,” said Markus Beier, chairman of the German Association of General Practitioners World. Stöhr is also getting vaccinated, as he told our editorial team.

However, fewer and fewer people seem to be getting vaccinated. Vaccination fatigue in Germany and the USA has “never been as great as it is now,” said Stöhr. “Vaccination rates have declined for important childhood vaccinations such as polio and measles.” This is one of the “biggest collateral damage of the pandemic.” Important vaccinations have negative connotations. This would also have long-term effects on the healthcare system.

Corona winter in Germany: Stöhr about a possible wave of infections

But how will the Corona situation develop in the next few months? In the 45th calendar week, 21,764 Covid-19 cases were reported to the RKI, and 6,114 cases were treated in hospital. According to the RKI, the increase is continuing. Two weeks (43rd calendar week) previously, 17,222 cases were reported and 5,325 people were treated in hospital. The number of unreported cases is likely to be higher. The pressure on hospitals and intensive care units is sometimes extreme, said Stöhr. “I think it will be more severe this winter,” said the virologist, referring to a possible wave of Sars infections.

After three years of the pandemic, an immune status comparable to that of many years of endemic infection with other respiratory pathogens has not yet been achieved in Germany. Older people with previous illnesses are particularly at risk. According to the virologist, protecting yourself with an FFP2 mask does not make sense given the current situation. Also one Corona study comes to the conclusion that masks are rather ineffective in the pandemic were.

“If you have never heard that there are five different FFP2 brand sizes that can be adjusted to your head and have not taken part in the relevant training, you should stick with the medical mask,” Stöhr clarified. If a mask does not fit properly, protection is not provided. Masks would primarily protect against infections, but it is difficult to say how successful this is. But those who are sick should definitely stay at home to minimize contact, the expert advised. (cheese)

