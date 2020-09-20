An employee of the Gamaleya Center, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Felix Ershov said that the coronavirus epidemic in Russia is developing differently than in other countries. RIA News…

The virologist noted that in the regions that were initially not severely affected, the spread of the virus began later.

The specialist also emphasized that the second wave of the pandemic, which is announced in European countries, may not come at all in Russia. According to him, currently the rise in the incidence in the country is associated with the gradual development of the first wave of the epidemic.

Ershov also expressed the opinion that COVID-19 will cease to be a problem for the Russian Federation within a year.

In addition, the academician drew attention to the fact that over the past six months of the pandemic, humanity has made great strides in the fight against coronavirus infection.

Earlier, the chief freelance infectious disease specialist of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Chulanov, appreciated the idea of ​​compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 for tourists.