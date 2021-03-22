The immunity of older people is weakly responding when meeting with a coronavirus infection, which is why there are high chances of re-infection among retired pensioners. Pavel Volchkov, virologist, head of the MIPT genomic engineering laboratory, told Izvestia about this feature.

According to him, this phenomenon, as well as the high mortality rate for COVID-19 in age groups, is associated with the aging of the immune system along with the entire body. Thus, the adaptive immunity of a person, consisting of B- and T-cells, is actively developed in childhood and adolescence, but with age it is produced less and less. “In old age, new B and T cells are practically not formed,” – said the scientist.

The thymus (thymus gland) is responsible for the production of T cells, said Volchkov. Over time, it dissolves and by the age of 40-50 it practically disappears. Therefore, adults, and especially the elderly, live with a set of T cells formed in youth.

The virologist added that the immune system in the elderly is able to respond to new stimuli, but it will no longer protect it as effectively. To protect pensioners, it is necessary to vaccinate both themselves and all those who have not been ill.

Earlier, Olga Tkacheva, the chief freelance geriatrician of the Ministry of Health, director of the Russian Gerontological Research and Clinical Center of the Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University, said that elderly people are difficult to tolerate coronavirus infection due to the small number of young cells.