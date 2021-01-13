Doctor of Biological Sciences, virologist Alexei Agranovsky assessed the impact of cold weather on the incidence of COVID-19. Reported by RIA News…

According to the scientist, the probability that frost will affect the rate of spread of the disease is small, since infection most often does not occur in the open air.

However, Agranovsky noted that in general, at warm temperatures, the virus functions worse, since the pathogen is deactivated after a drop of liquid in which it gets from the carrier dries.

Earlier, the Sberbank artificial intelligence laboratory created an algorithm that can determine the likelihood of COVID-19 disease by recording voice, breathing and coughing within a minute. The company is expected to release a dedicated mobile app that will be available on the App Store and Google Play.

Recall that over the past day in Russia, 22,850 new cases of coronavirus were detected. The total number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country has reached 3,471,053.