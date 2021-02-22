Virologist Anatoly Altstein told Ura.ruthat a new deadly epidemic could arise if recombination between avian and human influenza viruses occurs.

According to him, when two viruses enter a cell, it is possible for parts of the genome to mix.

“The likelihood of this is not so great, but such a thing is possible, and I do not exclude that in the future we will face such epidemics in which the coronavirus will seem like child’s play,” said Altstein.

We add that on February 20, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, announced the first cases of bird flu infection in Russia. The Russian side has already sent data on human infection to the World Health Organization.

Recall that at least 97 foci of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N8 were identified in South Korea, and therefore more than 28 million heads of poultry have been destroyed since November 2020. Also outbreaks of bird flu were recorded in Belgium and Norway, as well as in Japan.