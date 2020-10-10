WORLD: Mr. Schmidt-Chanasit, are intra-German entry restrictions a sensible measure to contain the pandemic?

Schmidt-Chanasite: No. Accommodation bans are neither targeted nor proportionate. The question is: Are trips within Germany the main reason for the increase in the number of cases?

In addition, the question remains: is such a measure realistic, can it be implemented? There is not enough capacity to test all people before their trip.

WORLD: In the future, the quarantine of travelers returning from risk areas abroad will be shortened to ten days. The test may no longer be done at the airport, but only after five days in quarantine. Right decision?