Head of the Laboratory of Bionanotechnology, Microbiology and Virology at Novosibirsk State University, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergei Netesov revealed the features of the coronavirus, which was found in the ice cream of a Chinese manufacturer. He shared his opinion in an interview with the URA.RU portal.

According to him, enzymes that are present in dairy products can destroy the shell of the coronavirus. In this regard, he suggested that it was not the virus itself that was found in the food, but the viral nucleic acid.

Netesov added that pathogens survive much better in the cold, and the PCR methods used to detect them are extremely sensitive. Therefore, with the help of such tests, even “trace” amounts of the virus could be found in the product, the virologist noted.

Sergei Tokarev, chief freelance specialist of the Russian Ministry of Health for medical prevention in the Urals, added that another person remains the main channel of infection for a person. “If particles of the virus are found on food or on surfaces, it does not mean that this is enough to get infected,” the expert noted.

The coronavirus was found in a batch of ice cream in northeastern China in the city of Tianjin, the Daily Mail learned on January 15. The authorities seized the products after the infection was found in 4,836 ice cream boxes. At the same time, about a thousand boxes were sent to stores, and 65 of them have already been sold. Raw materials for the production of cones and packages with ice cream came to China from abroad. So, milk powder was purchased in New Zealand, and whey powder came from Ukraine.