Virologist Altshtein predicted an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 in Russia up to 50 thousand per day

At the peak of the new wave of COVID-19 in Russia, the daily increase in the number of cases can rise to 50 thousand people. This was stated by virologist, researcher at the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Anatoly Altshtein. His words lead RIA News.

According to Altstein, it is very difficult to predict the number of cases, but it is unlikely to be equal to winter figures, when the number of daily recorded cases exceeded 200,000.

“Most likely, [будет фиксироваться] about 45-50 thousand, ”the virologist predicted.

Earlier, the chief sanitary doctor of Russia also predicted an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 due to omicron subspecies.

Infectionist Nikolai Malyshev suggested that the peak incidence of COVID-19 in Moscow will be at the beginning of the school year