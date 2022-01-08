With the arrival of the omicron strain of the coronavirus, if diagnosed correctly, Russia will see an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19. Virologist, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, Honored Scientist Anatoly Altstein in a conversation with URA.RU foretold record incidence of COVID-19 in Russia due to a new variant of the virus.

According to the specialist, due to the omicron, the number of detected cases of COVID-19 may exceed 100 thousand daily. “We are still dealing with the delta strain, which is declining in both morbidity and mortality. I think that these indicators will continue to decrease, but the omicron will come, ”said Altstein.

Related materials:

The virologist gave his prognosis based on the situation with the spread of the new strain in the UK. “In the UK, diagnostics are very powerful. And there are 200 thousand there, although the country is two and a half times less than Russia, and the incidence is gigantic. In theory, we should have the same morbidity, ”the professor explained.

Earlier, Dr. Claire Steves from the UK reported that the symptoms of the omicron strain of coronavirus often resemble SARS. According to the specialist, the new strain is more infectious than other variants of the virus, while it causes less severe symptoms. The most common of these are headache, runny nose, and sore throat.