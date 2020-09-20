Felix Ershov, Chief Researcher at the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said about the strangeness of the Russian scenario for the spread of coronavirus. He told about this to the publication Ura.ru.

“The coronavirus is spreading in Russia in a peculiar way. In those regions that were not severely affected initially, the spread of the virus began later, ”he said.

At the same time, the virologist noted that the first wave of morbidity continues to go in the country, and the second may not come at all. Moreover, he suggested that the coronavirus “will cease to be a problem in six months to a year”, since since the beginning of the pandemic, scientists have learned to treat the infected, and emerging vaccines are also contributing.

On September 19, the chief freelance infectious disease specialist of the Ministry of Health of the country, Vladimir Chulanov, predicted a slight increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in Russia in September-October due to the seasonal factor and the activation of people. At the same time, he noted that there will most likely not be a large-scale increase in the number of infected people in the country.

The increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 in Russia was estimated by the World Health Organization (WHO). They called the current situation a slight increase and assured that the country is on a plateau in incidence.