People infected with coronavirus began to emit more particles of the virus, which is one of the reasons for a new surge and a difficult situation with COVID-19 in Russia and especially in Moscow. This property of infection in an interview with Lente.ru was named by a virologist, corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Biological Sciences, Head of the Laboratory of Bionanotechnology, Microbiology and Virology at the Faculty of Natural Sciences of Novosibirsk State University, Professor Sergei Netesov.

Related materials

“The situation in which Moscow is now is very difficult. The number of cases per day approached the maximum of the second winter wave. And this means that the dose of the virus secreted by infected people is such that it breaks through the already formed immunity in a part of the population, ”the specialist said.

He also noted that with intensive vaccinations and careful wearing of masks, Russians could end the record surge in coronavirus in just two to three weeks. This is, however, an optimistic outlook. Otherwise, “many people can start looking after their own hospital,” the specialist is sure.

New coronavirus restrictions will take effect in Moscow on June 28. In particular, it is now possible to enter cafes and restaurants only after presenting a special QR code, which can only be issued by those who have been ill or vaccinated.