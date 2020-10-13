The peak in the number of coronavirus infections in Russia may come in a few weeks, said Anatoly Alshtein, a virologist, professor at the N.F. Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.

According to the specialist, the timing will depend on how Russians react to the observance of anti-epidemiological measures. If you are not serious about the mask regime, respect for distance and hygiene, the epidemic can stretch out for a long time, the virologist believes.

“In fact, how quickly it went [число зараженных, может говорить о том] <...> that pretty soon we can reach peak values ​​<...> – in a few weeks “, – quotes Altstein on October 13 TASS…

On October 12, Natalya Pshenichnaya, deputy director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, announced the timing of Russia’s reaching a plateau in terms of the incidence of COVID-19. According to her, this should be expected within 10-20 days.

Currently, 1,312,310 cases of infection have been identified in the Russian Federation, 1,024,235 people have recovered, over 22.7 thousand have died.

Current information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.