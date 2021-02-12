The main infectious disease specialist in Moscow, virologist Nikolai Malyshev, in an interview with URA.RU, called the condition for re-vaccination against coronavirus.

According to him, if the interval between doses of the drug from COVID-19 is too long, the person will have to be vaccinated again. The specialist emphasized that before re-getting vaccinated, you need to consult a doctor. He will determine whether it is necessary to put the first dose of vaccine again.

Malyshev recalled that sick people should not be vaccinated. “The second dose can only be given two weeks after recovery,” said the virologist.

The head of the cell proliferation laboratory at the Institute of Molecular Biology, Petr Chumakov, in a conversation with URA.RU, also recommended not to be vaccinated against the background of the disease, but noted that there are exceptions. So, if the patient started vaccination, then he will still develop immunity to the coronavirus, he said.

At the same time, the doctor specified that both doses of the vaccine must be delivered.

Earlier, Russians were advised to pay attention to flu-like symptoms in the first days after vaccination against coronavirus. As the chief freelance therapist of the Ministry of Health, director of the National Medical Research Center for Therapy and Preventive Medicine Oksana Drapkina explained, side effects can continue for 24 hours after the drug enters the body, and there is no need to worry about this.