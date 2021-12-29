The doorman shrugs. Marc Van Ranst is half an hour late, but that is not unusual. “I’ve seen him before. I’ll send him a message. He never picks up when you call him, does he.”

It’s a weekday Thursday afternoon in Leuven, at the Rega Institute for Medical Research, the workplace of perhaps the busiest virologist in Belgium. Van Ranst has an appointment with the newspaper, then with the radio and later in the day also with the television. In the meantime, of course, he is just working.