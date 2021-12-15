The ‘worldwide highly regarded’ virologist Marion Koopmans should be given security. That’s what Anthony Fauci, the top medical adviser to the US government, said in an interview last night with news hour . OMT member Koopmans started the discussion about threats to her and that of other corona advisors at this site after she shared a crude threat message on Twitter.











“She should be given security for her own health and safety because she is not allowed to leave this field of work,” says Fauci about Koopmans, who was awarded the Iris Medal earlier this year for her excellent science communication. “She must continue to do what she does because she is a highly valued member of the medical community in the Netherlands and worldwide.”

Koopmans, who is also a member of the Outbreak Management Team (OMT), has previously stated that he is regularly threatened, including via social media. In the twitter message she recently posted about this, she concluded with an appeal: ,,Shall we really work on things like this next year? I’m done with it, actually.”

Declaration

The Public Prosecution Service then announced that it was taking the matter ‘very seriously’ and asked Koopmans to file a report. This is done by her employer, the Erasmus MC in Rotterdam. “We hope that the person will be punished for this. We consider this a very serious threat,” a spokesperson explains.

In a written statement, the Public Prosecution Service says that tackling online threats/incitement against people with a public task has high priority. ‘After all, these are people who stick their necks out for society. Like Mrs Koopmans, they must be able to do their work safely and be protected’, it can be read.

Impact is big

Society in the Netherlands has been polarizing for some time, the Public Prosecution Service notes. “There are a lot of nasty statements made on social media. Not everything qualifies for criminal prosecution. The amount of groundwork makes it impossible to criminalize any threat or insult on the Internet,” she said.

According to Gerrit van der Burg, chairman of the Board of Prosecutors General, people take out their anger on a keyboard ‘without realizing what they are doing with it’. “The impact is huge for someone who is under threat. When people feel threatened, it is therefore important that this is reported,” says Van der Burg.

Fauci

Fauci served under Republican and Democratic presidents. He has been director of the National Institute for Infectious Diseases since 1984 and also serves under current President Joe Biden.

