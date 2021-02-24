The virus mutations are a cause for concern and the vaccine debate continues. Virologist Kekulé made a provocative statement on Markus Lanz’s ZDF talk show.

Berlin / Munich – The coronavirus pandemic with all its facets has been the constant topic for months: vaccines, incidence values, virus mutations, tightening of lockdowns and easing. There was also heated discussion again on Markus Lanz’s ZDF talk show. The focus was particularly on the vaccine from AstraZeneca, the vaccination progress in Israel and the risk of infection by children.

Markus Lanz: Corona vaccinations in Israel

Vaccinations in Israel are advancing at a tremendous pace. Most recently, a study on the Biontech vaccine caused a stir. The extremely hard corona lockdown was ended. Vaccinated people are now given a “Green Passport”. But “the fear of mutations is still very great,” as journalist Michael Bewerunge reported live from Israel on Tuesday at Markus Lanz. Many shops are open – also for non-vaccinated people. “The airport is still closed. The national borders are closed. You’re very scared of catching a mutation, ”said the journalist.

“What happened in Israel,” said Prof. Alexander Kekulé in relation to the vaccinations, “is that you have very controlled conditions”. The background is a more consistent data collection than in Europe. In Israel, for example, there are two large insurance companies for 80 percent of the population, “and they also used them to roll out the vaccination program.” This gives you very precise numbers, the virologist explained.

Markus Lanz: Debate continues – Kekulé calls AstraZeneca a “second class vaccine”

While Israel is making great strides towards normalcy, there does not seem to be an end to the debate about the AstraZeneca vaccine in Germany. Patients seem to prefer to do without their vaccine, and the corona vaccine manufacturer may also face delivery bottlenecks. “AstraZeneca is a good vaccine, yes or yes?”, Markus Lanz asked the virologist Kekulé on the ZDF talk show. He replied in the affirmative, but added: “But there are also very good vaccines.”

According to current data, the AstraZeneca vaccine works in a range of 60 to 70 percent. “That is definitely not enough to generate herd immunity,” said the virologist and explained: “With this virus, you have to come to a value in the range of 70 percent of the total population.” In addition, the active ingredient would be difficult to adapt if that Virus mutated. “The vaccine will most likely not work as well with the South African and Brazilian variants that are coming,” said Kekulé. In contrast to this one then has the “95 percent star vaccines” from Moderna and Biontech.

“So I’ll say a little provocatively, the truth is: AstraZeneca is a second-class vaccine,” said the virologist, who immediately drew a comparison: “Better second class by train than walking.” Understanding for people who would rather not be vaccinated at all, he did not have, which he justified as follows: “If you have 60 to 70 percent efficiency in a study, that means that 60 to 70 percent of the diseases have been prevented.” assume that the remaining 30 percent also had a vaccination effect. And, “that if they should get Corona, the disease will be much more harmless.”

Markus Lanz (ZDF): Virologist becomes clear – “It is very clear that young children are less infectious than adults”

Between mutants and vaccines, what about the current easing in Germany? A particularly sensitive topic is the opening of schools. In this regard, Kekulé would have proposed a concept in an epidemiological sense. He would not have opened schools in several federal states at the same time, instead he would have taken a few schools from areas with high and low incidence and opened them under strict scientific control. A security concept would also be included.

The background to this is also the knowledge of the risk of infection from children. Kekulé made a clear statement with Markus Lanz. It is known that children are more infectious from elementary school onwards. “We know it is now very clear that children are less infectious than adults up to elementary school. That was once an issue. It has now been resolved. ”He made it clear again:“ Young children are not as contagious as adults. ” (mbr)