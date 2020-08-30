Professor Dr. Hendrik Streeck, head of the Heinsberg study, explains in an interview how he assesses the increasing number of infections and why he thinks the introduction of a “corona fire brigade” makes sense.

Fulda – Im interview pleads Professor Dr. Hendrik Streeck for being in the Corona crisis not just at Infection numbers to orient. “If we no longer just look at the number of infections, but also include inpatient and intensive care occupancies in our analysis, we can assess the risk much better,” argues the virologist from Bonn.

To this end, the 43-year-old suggests the introduction of a so-called "Corona traffic light", as in Fulzeitung.de * is to be read. He also thinks it makes sense to have a special unit – similar to one fire Department – to set up a nationwide Corona hotspots employed.