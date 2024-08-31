“Our city needs a strong voice in Berlin again that both recognizes the challenges of our time and implements the right solutions,” Streeck said in a statement. “We are facing a choice of direction, not just for Bonn, but for all of Germany. It is about overcoming the division in society, fighting populism and restoring trust in our democratic institutions.”

Streeck is director of the Institute of Virology at the University Hospital of Bonn. During the Corona pandemic, he became one of the country’s best-known scientists through numerous media appearances. Streeck explained, among other things, that the virus should not be trivialized – but it should not be overdramatized either.

However, the doctor himself said he had already joined the CDU before the pandemic. In November 2023, his ambitions to run for the Bundestag became known.

The federal election will take place at the end of September 2025. In the 2021 federal election, Green MP Katrin Babette Uhlig won the Bonn constituency. For the CDU, however, it has a certain historical significance – Konrad Adenauer was once elected there.

