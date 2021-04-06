After two episodes of the new podcast with the corona virologist Hendrik Streeck (“Hotspot – the pandemic talk with Katja Burkard and Hendrik Streeck”) there are no further parts for the time being.

Bonn / Fulda – corona*-Expert Hendrik Streeck*, the head of virology at the University Hospital Bonn, had together with RTL* -Moderator Katja Burkhard (“Punkt 12”) started a new, weekly podcast on March 12th with the title “Hotspot – the pandemic talk”. In the first podcast episode, Hendrik Streeck said, among other things, that he had reservations about Sputnik V, the corona vaccine from Russia*, Has.

After the second podcast episode, in which Corona expert Hendrik Streeck explained that it is currently difficult to talk about easing in view of the British mutation B.1.1.7, the next episode was not put online on March 27th. Now is the time to take a break. “Unfortunately Hendrik Streeck and Katja Burkard are currently not continuing the “Hotspot” podcast due to deadlines, which is why it is paused until further notice* “, Said a spokesman for the podcast platform” Audio Now “. *fuldaerzeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.