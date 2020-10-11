Vitaly Zverev, head of the Department of Microbiology, Virology and Immunology at Sechenov University, explained the record increase in people infected with coronavirus in Russia. He told about this on the air of the TV channel “Moscow 24”…

Commenting on the second wave of the pandemic, the virologist stressed that we are talking about all those infected, and not just seriously ill patients. So, only in 10-15 percent of patients the disease is severe, and they need serious medical attention. Others carry COVID-19 easily or asymptomatically.

According to him, an increase in the number of infections with a new infection in Russia is quite expected and is associated with a seasonal rise in the incidence of ARVI. Zverev predicted that in winter, the daily increase in the number of infected people will be less, as people will more often stay at home, and by spring it will again decline.

According to forecasts of Anatoly Altstein, professor of virology at the Gamaleya Institute, the maximum daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Russia will be 15-17 thousand people.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia has again recorded a record number of coronavirus infections. The day before, 12,126 new infections were identified. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic in Russia, 1,285,084 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in 85 regions, of which 1,016,202 people have recovered, and 22,454 have died.