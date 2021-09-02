Due to the rapid spread of the “Delta” strain of the coronavirus in Israel, the incidence of COVID-19 is growing, even though most of the country’s population is vaccinated, virologist Alexei Agranovsky said on September 2.

In July, the Israeli government announced the return of coronavirus restrictions in the country due to a sharp jump in the incidence. According to the government’s decree, which is still in effect, only vaccinated, recovered and citizens who have tested negative for COVID-19 are allowed to participate in various public events.

So, according to Agranovsky, the increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19 is primarily due to the Delta strain, which has spread among children and adolescents who have not been sick or vaccinated before. The virologist stated that it is this variant of the coronavirus that currently dominates in many countries, including Israel.

“In addition, Delta partially overcomes vaccine protection in vaccinated adults. Hence the increase in the incidence, “- Agranovsky explained in an interview. “Lenta.ru“.

At the same time, the specialist noted that the fact that the virus constantly finds new sensitive groups of people does not mean that vaccination does not work. According to statistics, vaccinated people tolerate COVID-19 more easily, and there are significantly fewer serious and fatal cases among this group, he assured.

“The jump in incidence is assessed by the number of positive tests, but vaccines do not protect against positive PCR, but against severe consequences,” Agranovsky said.

The expert also expressed the opinion that it is not yet advisable to modify the most effective antikidny vaccines at the moment – he included the drugs Pfizer, Moderna and Sputnik V – among them. At the same time, he stressed that it is already possible and necessary to think about this.

Earlier, on June 25, it became known that the mask regime was reintroduced in Israel.