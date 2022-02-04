The cancellation of quarantine for those who have been in contact with patients with COVID-19 may be due to the peculiarity of the new wave of coronavirus caused by

spread of the omicron strain. So plans to soften covid restrictions for some Russians in an interview with Lenta.ru were explained by virologist, doctor of medical sciences, professor, chief employee of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Anatoly Altshtein.

According to him, today a large number of people are asymptomatic, so it is very difficult to track all the contacts.

“I am afraid that this is due to the fact that the scale is too large, there are too many cases of asymptomatic course. As a result, such a quarantine would be necessary, but it is impossible to effectively carry it out… It is difficult to implement all this. As a result, given that the current is not so severe, we are making indulgences in this matter. This applies not only to Russia,” Altshtein said.

At the same time, the expert noted, the complete abolition of all quarantine measures is not yet advisable.

On February 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that restrictions on people who have been in contact with patients with COVID-19 may soon be relaxed.

Later, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, confirmed that the department was currently considering the abolition of these restrictions. According to her, they lose their meaning due to the characteristics of the new omicron strain.