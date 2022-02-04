After infection with the delta variant of the coronavirus, it is possible to become infected with the omicron. This is how the virologist, doctor of medical sciences, professor, chief employee of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Anatoly Altshtein assessed the possibility of infection, informs FAN.

Related materials:

“Most likely, a person who has recently had a delta is unlikely to immediately become infected with an omicron. Delta strain immunity will certainly protect. And even if a person is re-infected, then his disease will proceed differently, ”Altshtein said.

He emphasized that after some time, immunity from the delta will weaken, and omicron will enter the human body due to its contagiousness. At the same time, due to the previous infection, the coronavirus should be easier for the patient.

Earlier, biologist Ancha Baranova admitted cases of continuous infection with coronavirus. This can happen if a patient initially had omicron BA.1 and then became infected with another strain, BA.2, which is otherwise called “stealth omicron,” she said.