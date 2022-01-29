The head of the Yekaterinburg Research Institute of Viral Infections of the FBSI SRC VB “Vector” of Rospotrebnadzor, Doctor of Biological Sciences Alexander Semenov estimated the likelihood of new pandemics. His words convey RIA News.

“Pandemic events last between one and three years on average. How often can they meet? No one knows, it depends on a very large number of facts, but on average, once every 15-20 years, a new significant form of the disease appears, ”the doctor said.

According to the virologist, a new influenza virus may appear in the future, and the epidemic potential of coronaviruses has not been fully exhausted. However, the experience of dealing with a pandemic will greatly help in the fight against infections in the future.

Earlier, virologist, head of the laboratory of bionanotechnology, microbiology and virology at Novosibirsk State University Sergey Netesov gave a forecast for the duration of a new, fifth wave of coronavirus in Russia. According to him, it can last up to four months. Collective immunity in Russia is still small – less than 60 percent, the specialist emphasized.