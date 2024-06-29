Home page World

According to the expert, the bird flu virus could trigger a global health crisis. And preparation for future pandemics still appears inadequate.

Munich – The greatest danger posed by the coronavirus seems to have been averted, even though variants of the pathogen continue to spread stubbornly. But in the wake of Corona, other pathogens have also appeared in recent years. According to experts such as Christian Drosten, they have the potential to trigger a new pandemic.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before” – Experts concerned about bird flu virus H5N1

In an interview with the Editorial Network Germany (RND) about their common Book In “All over?” Drosten and journalist Georg Mascolo spoke not only about the largely overcome corona pandemic. The chief virologist at Berlin’s Charité hospital warned urgently of a possible impending pandemic.

Drosten identified the Mers virus and the Bird flu virus H5N1 as a potential trigger. According to the expert, both viruses could lead to a global health crisis. Before the Mers virus, which is mainly spread in the Middle East, The virologist had already warned in autumn 2023Most recently, the H5N1 virus, which was detected in the milk of many dairy farms in the USA, has caused particular concern.

“There has never been anything like this before, such extremely large outbreaks in cows – all experts are worried. We don’t really know how things will continue now because we don’t have very good access to the data,” Drosten said worriedly in an RND interview.

“Noticing too late when a virus is spreading” – Drosten calls for “decisive action”

It is still unclear “how often people who come into contact with these infected cows become infected.” Nevertheless, the virologist is calling for the USA to take more decisive action, for example by isolating infected herds and considering certain hygiene measures. “Vaccinating cows” should also be considered, according to the expert.

The virologist is certain: “We notice too late when a virus is already spreading.” Although the spread of the bird flu virus “could end mildly,” “it could already be the start of the next pandemic, which we are following live here,” Drosten concludes his forecast. “If the virus succeeds in adapting to the human docking sites, the next pandemic is as good as certain,” warned epidemiologist Alexander Kekulé back in May 2024.

Expert panel warns: In the event of another pandemic, “the world would probably be overwhelmed again”

Drosten cannot estimate how likely it is that the spread of H5N1 will result in a pandemic. But despite the lack of reliable data, a new Expert report of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response already warned of the world’s inadequate preparation for future pandemics.

“If a pandemic threatened today – for example if H5N1 spread from person to person – the world would probably be overwhelmed again,” said former New Zealand Prime Minister and panel co-chair Helen Clark.

The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concern as early as spring 2023 about the spread of the bird flu virus H5N1, particularly the high mortality rate of Illness in humans is alarming. At the beginning of June, the first death as a result of infection with the bird flu virus type A(H5N2) was reported.