The top virologist Christian Drosten is being honored by the Federal President for his services in the coronavirus pandemic.

Update from September 22nd, 4:20 pm: The reactions to the honor for Christian Drosten are quite mixed online. The decision is made by the majority of politicians and users, but there is a large camp on the other side – they feel almost unfairly treated by the award.

“That can not be true. Do they still have to go one better. It really hurts the way we are being demonstrated ”, said a Twitter user. Another describes Drosten as the “leading actor in politics”. “Fuchsteufelswild can no longer describe the current policy and the confusion of measures.”

Christian Drosten receives Order of Merit: Katrin Göring-Eckardt (The Greens) congratulates

The virologist is held responsible in the social network for the corona measures and restrictions in Germany, which certain users consider unnecessary and excessive. “So now you get a Federal Cross of Merit if you do your job more badly than right.” Nursing staff and doctors, who according to some people also deserve the honor or even more, are repeatedly highlighted.

# Federal Cross of Merit #Drost There are hundreds of nurses, hospital employees, police officers, firefighters who deserve it far more than the Drosten – Juergen (@ Ipadjst13) September 22, 2020

Nevertheless, there are a large number of accounts that are happy for Drosten and consider the award to be justified. “Congratulations! You made a significant contribution to our understanding of the pandemic and the better endurance of the lockdown. Thank you for your work, ”said Green Group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt.

I think it’s great that @maithi_nk, @c_drosten and @igorpianist the # Federal Cross of Merit to get! Congratulations! You have made a significant contribution to our understanding of the pandemic and the better endurance of the lockdown. Thanks for your work 💚 – Katrin Göring-Eckardt Member of the Bundestag (@GoeringEckardt) September 22, 2020

Congratulations to the wonderful @maithi_nk and Prof. @c_drosten for the award of the Federal Cross of Merit (and to the other 13 carriers)! They more than deserve it for their educational, but never teaching work!# Federal Cross of Merit 👏🙌👏 – Blake 🇪🇺 (Chaotic Good) (@BlakesWort) September 22, 2020

The accounts of “World Wide Living Room” and “Extra3” also put themselves on the side of the head of the Berlin Charités, but posted something to smile about. There are also increasing voices calling for German scientists to be honored and honored more regularly.

Dear virologists of the Youtube Academy, don’t be disappointed if Steinmeier gives this to Drosten # Federal Cross of Merit gives! You will all soon get a Reich Cross of Merit from one of the countless German kings and emperors out there. – extra3 (@ extra3) September 22, 2020

Of the @c_drosten gets that # Federal Cross of Merit A good decision. I sincerely congratulate you. (It is far too rare that scientists are honored accordingly in this country) – 🐉Drachenrose🌹 (@Drachenrose) September 22, 2020

Christian Drosten receives the Cross of Merit: Award is laughed at

Isolated voices, however, doubt the necessity of the award ceremony. The cross is given too often and to people who supposedly do not deserve it.

The main thing is that the Federal Order of Merit will not be as scarce as the toilet paper used to be.# Federal Cross of Merit #Drost – Galaxy Guardian 🚔 – Star Lord Account (@ CG70297229) September 22, 2020

Why is trending # Federal Cross of Merit ? It feels like it is now distributed weekly. This award is no longer worth anything. Even Udo Lindenberg has one, and when you first think of mumbling and pictures with egg liqueur. – Randy Raudi (@RandyRaudi) September 22, 2020

Original article from September 22nd: Berlin – Christian Drosten is with the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany excellent. The scientist and director of the Institute of Virology of the Charité Berlin Christian is honored for his “outstanding role in combating the corona pandemic”. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier acknowledges Drosten’s quick findings about the novel Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus after the first cases of the disease in Wuhan *.

In the case of Drosten, among other things, the reason is that the Berlin virologist has provided important and globally recognized findings on corona infection * and also communicated this to the public in innovative formats. In this context, the announcement is based on the weekly NDR podcast “Coronavirus update“ pointed out.

Drosten receives the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic

Under the motto “United and there for one another”, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will award 15 citizens with the on October 1st Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany out. The scientist is one of the honorees Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim, Ex-soccer professional Thomas Hitzlsperger, the actress Sandra Hüller, the writer Ingo Schulze as well as the pianist Igor Levit.

“The seven women and eight men have made an outstanding contribution: They help to cope with the corona pandemic, promote the merging of East and West and contribute to breaking down prejudices in our society,” she said Office of the Federal President on Tuesday with.

Hitzlsperger receives the Order of Merit for his voluntary work, for example in the association “Show your face – for a cosmopolitan Germany” and in the project “Football for Diversity – Football Against Homophobia and Sexism” as well as his commitment to township children in South Africa. Of the Heinsberger District Administrator Pusch I did pioneering work in containing the pandemic during the Corona outbreak in his district “with his difficult and sovereign decisions,” emphasized the President’s Office.(AFP / dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network