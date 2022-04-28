Home page World

Of: Sophia Lother

New omicron variants of Corona are currently causing concern. Virologist Christian Drosten is now in touch and reveals how dangerous they actually are.

Berlin – A virologist had been around for a long time Christian Drosten via Twitter no longer among the rampant subtypes of corona-Variant omicron voiced. But that has now come to an end: “After all the nonsense that has been spread here in the past few weeks, I would like to give you some information about SARS-CoV-2 again”, tweeted the director of the Charité in Berlin.

After the Omicron subtype BA.2 earlier this year had spread more and more, three new corona variants have now appeared. According to Drosten, they are all being observed by SARS2 surveillance.

New corona variants are spreading: virologist Drosten becomes clear

at BA.4 and BA.5 are variants of Omikron, which have their own origin. They descend neither from BA.1 nor from the other, preceding subtypes. Instead, they go back to a common “omicron precursor,” explained the virologist. A mutation called L452R in the spike protein could increase virulence. In addition, an immune escape is likely. Another discovered mutation (F486V) increases that risk even further, he tweeted.

However, these omicron variants are currently spreading less in Germany or Europe, but are causing increasing corona numbers in other countries such as South Africa. “How is that possible?” asked Drosten and immediately answered this question himself.

After not commenting on omicron and its subtypes for a long time, virologist Christian Drosten suddenly spoke again on Twitter. (Archive photo) © Florian Gaertner/Imago Images

“Likely the variant has an immuneescape advantage in a population where (like South Africa) there was no BA.2 wave”. Accordingly, the protection against transmission there has decreased over time, which is now leading to increasing incidences. But a third corona variant is currently spreading faster and faster.

New Omicron Variants: BA.2.12.1 rampant in US and India

In the USA and India, among others, there are currently more and more corona infections with BA.2 strains with special mutations on the spike protein L452. These mutants are designated BA.2.12.1, Drosten reported. Here, too, a higher virulence can be assumed. But how dangerous is the new one Omicron variant?

Virologist Drosten emphasized on Twitter: “In particularly affected areas there are already increases in hospital admissions, but the total number is still reassuringly low. You have to continue to monitor the situation.” The Federal Minister of Health agrees Karl Lauterbach to. Warned on Twitter Lauterbach: B.2.12.1 seems to be “significantly more contagious than Omicron BA2”, adding: “No one likes to hear that, but the fact is: the coronavirus remains unpredictable. However, by monitoring new variants and adapting the vaccines, we are well prepared.” (slo)