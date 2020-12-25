After vaccination with the Russian drug “Sputnik V”, the level of antibodies is higher than that of those who acquired immunity after an illness. Virologist of the Gamaleya Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Butenko told about this to Sputnik radio.

However, according to him, this indicator is not key, since even an extremely low titer of antibodies or their complete absence does not mean that a person can get sick again. “There must be immunity. Moreover, there is such an effect as immunological memory – a meeting with a similar pathogen leads to the rapid development of high levels of antibodies, a protective effect is created, ”he said.

Butenko clarified that naturally acquired immunity operates according to the same scenario as after vaccination. Its main task is to reduce in society the “combustible material” for the disease – people susceptible to the virus.

According to the latest data, in Russia every fiftieth person has become infected with the coronavirus, in the world – every hundredth. As of Thursday, December 24, 29,935 new cases of infection were detected in the country. In total, 53,096 patients have died in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

In early December, large-scale vaccination started in Russia. According to Michael Ryan, director of the emergency program at the World Health Organization (WHO), a vaccine against the new coronavirus may not give a vaccinated person a lifelong protection. However, he noted that vaccination is an important tool in the fight against the pandemic.