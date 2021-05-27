Vaccination of the population against coronavirus should not be mandatory. Alexei Agranovsky, professor of the Department of Virology, Faculty of Biology, Moscow State University, told Izvestia about this, agreeing with the opinion of the head of state, who opposed compulsory vaccinations.

At the same time, the virologist emphasized that any vaccinated person protects unvaccinated people who cannot be injected, for example, for medical reasons.

“But you can’t force, you have to convince,” Agranovsky said.

On May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a speech at a meeting on economic issues, said that mandatory vaccination should not be introduced. In his opinion, citizens should themselves realize this need and understand that if they do not get vaccinated, they may face a serious and even fatal danger. This is especially true for older people, Putin stressed.

“The Russian vaccine – this is shown by the practice of its millionth use – it is the most reliable and safest today, and all conditions have been created for vaccination in our country,” the President of the Russian Federation emphasized.

Three vaccines are currently used in Russia: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak. In addition, there is a fourth vaccine – Sputnik Light. The lightweight version, unlike the two-component Sputnik V vaccine, contains only one component. The drug is effective against all new strains of COVID-19. According to experts, it will be the most acceptable option for older people who need to reduce the risk of side effects.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Voluntary gesture: Putin opposed mandatory vaccination