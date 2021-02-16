Leading researcher of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, virologist Maxim Skulachev in an interview with Moscow 24 commented on a case in Greece where an elderly patient died after being vaccinated against COVID-19.

He suggested that stress could have led to the incident. According to him, for people over 80 and with weakened health due to old age, any non-standard situation can cause severe stress.

“The appearance of strangers in white coats, a syringe – all this is a serious stress … probably it was just the last straw,” Skulachev said.

At the same time, the expert stressed that the elderly should not refuse vaccination. It is important to follow a few rules, for example, go to the procedure with an accompanying person. Also, before the vaccination, you should talk to the therapist, and after the injection, wait for half an hour and stay in the medical facility, Skulachev noted.

Recall, an 85-year-old man died eight minutes after being vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Heraklion University Hospital on the island of Crete in Greece.