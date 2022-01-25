Russia may reach a plateau on the coronavirus in two weeks. Such terms in an interview with Lenta.ru were named by the virologist of the Gamaleya Center Anatoly Altshtein.

At the same time, the plateau on COVID-19 can last quite a long time, the specialist noted.

“I hope he [подъем заболеваемости] should stop in a couple of weeks. And the plateau can last quite a long time. At least it could be February or March. That is, until spring, it is quite possible, ”said the virologist.

Earlier, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Petr Chumakov said that the duration of the wave of infections with the omicron strain in Russia would be about two to three months.

As of January 25, 12,837 Russians with coronavirus were hospitalized over the past day. Lockdown in Russia can be introduced only if the reserves of the bed fund reach a critical level – less than 15 percent, says State Duma deputy Alexei Kurinny.