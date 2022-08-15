Virologist Netesov predicted a decline in the incidence of COVID-19 in the next two weeks

In Russia, the incidence of COVID-19 should decline in the next two weeks. Sergey Netesov, head of the laboratory of bionanotechnology, microbiology and virology of the Novosibirsk State University, announced this, naming the terms for improving the situation with coronavirus, in interview “Izvestia”.

According to him, it is not yet possible to say for sure whether Russia has passed the peak of the incidence of COVID_19. Netesov believes that an accurate forecast for the development of the infection situation can be made by the end of next week.

Related materials:

“But, judging by the dynamics of the incidence in Western Europe, this peak should decline in the next week or two. Because Russia is two or three weeks behind Europe in terms of the dynamics of cases, and we are almost synchronously following the dynamics of the incidence with Turkey, from which, most likely, we have been importing coronavirus in recent weeks, ”Netesov said.

He believes that there are many cases of unregistered diseases in Russia. The specialist also reported a decrease in the lethality of new variants of coronavirus and an increase in their prevalence.

Earlier, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, infectious disease specialist Andrey Pozdnyakov said that the peak incidence of COVID-19 in Russia would stretch over time and be quite long. “Now there will be an increase in the incidence, the immune layer will increase again, and the virus will subside,” the specialist believes.