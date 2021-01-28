Felix Ershov, a virologist, an employee of the Gamaleya Center, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, has named the deadline for lifting restrictions due to COVID-19 in Russia. It is reported by the URA. RU.

According to the specialist, the coronavirus pandemic is gradually coming to an end, and the restrictions associated with the spread of infection can be lifted in the country by the summer of 2021.

Ershov said that the pandemic will finally end when 70-80 percent of the world’s population “comes into contact” with the virus. He added that vaccination plays a big role in ending the epidemic.

Earlier, Alexander Gorelov, Deputy Director for Research, Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, Rospotrebnadzor, explained the decrease in the number of new cases of coronavirus in Russia. According to him, this happened thanks to the New Year holidays. Chains of transmission of the virus have severed as citizens were effectively isolated during the incubation period of the coronavirus, he added.