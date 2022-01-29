Research scientists have shown that the presence of more than 500 antibodies in a person will give 99% of the fact that the disease “Delta” – a strain of coronavirus will pass in a mild form. This was announced on January 29 by virologist, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergey Netesov.

He noted that with such an amount of antibodies, a person with COVID-19 will be able to avoid the death of the disease.

Netesov emphasized that different test systems use their own methods for measuring antibodies. But only a few test systems give the final result in the value of Binding Antibody Units (BAU) – units of antibody binding per milliliter. For example, for Abbott Architect tests, the upper threshold is 6000–7000, and the Vector-Best company measures up to 500.

“That is, above 500 is good, below 200 you need to be vaccinated,” the virologist explained in an interview with “360”.

There is currently no unified system for assessing a sufficient level of antibodies to protect against COVID-19, the virologist noted. Netesov added that only humoral immunity can be measured in this way, but there is also cellular immunity. Therefore, the specialist advises simply revaccinating every six months.

Earlier that day, Netesov predicted the timing of the completion of the fifth wave of coronavirus predicted. He said that, based on the level of herd immunity, the fifth wave of coronavirus in Russia could last up to four months.

On January 25, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin pointed out that the situation with coronavirus in the country remains extremely tense, in most regions there is an increase in the incidence. On January 22, the Russian government approved a plan of additional measures to combat Omicron, a strain of coronavirus.

