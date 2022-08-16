Virologist Altshtein declared the effectiveness of masks in preventing the spread of COVID-19

Anatoly Altshtein, Chief Researcher at the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, in an interview with RIA News called the wearing of masks by people an effective measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 if everyone wears them. He noted that masks can help reduce the risk of severe illness.

“When everyone wears masks, it is really effective, when a small part of people, the effect drops sharply,” the specialist said.

The virologist emphasized that each measure for the prevention of coronavirus infection in one way or another reduces the risk of a serious illness in those who adhere to them.

Earlier, the head of the laboratory of bionanotechnology, microbiology and virology at Novosibirsk State University, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergey Netesov said that in Russia the incidence of COVID-19 should decline in the next two weeks. According to him, it is not yet possible to say for sure whether Russia has passed the peak of the incidence of COVID-19.