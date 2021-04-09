The number of infections is increasing, politics in Germany is wavering. Illner asked the group: “Loosen up today, lockdown tomorrow – the risk of the third wave?”

The fronts in the “Maybrit Illner” talk are clearly divided: Saarland’s Prime Minister Tobias Hans and DJ Paul van Dyck are in favor of controlled openings. On the other hand, “No Covid” strategy co-developer Melanie Brinkmann calls for a consistent lockdown over several weeks. The virologist: “With the strategy we are currently using, we will be in a permanent lockdown for the whole year”. Hamburg’s first mayor and part-time doctor, Dr. Peter Tschentscher, warns urgently: “We have to make a decision today to prevent something that can be avoided in three or four weeks: overloading the intensive care units.”

Hamburg’s mayor is disappointed with “maybrit illner” about the federal-state resolutions: “We had a plan.”

Senior Physician Dr. Cihan Celik, himself seriously ill with the coronavirus, confirms the increase in the number of Covid19 patients who are getting younger and younger. Celik: “There is still some air left up to the absolute maximum, but when it has come that far, the cart has already hit the wall and then braking doesn’t help anymore.”

“Maybrit illner” – these guests discussed with:

Tobias Hans (CDU) – Prime Minister of Saarland

– Prime Minister of Saarland Dr. Peter Tschentscher (SPD) – First Mayor of Hamburg since 2018

– First Mayor of Hamburg since 2018 Prof. Melanie Brinkmann – Professor at the TU Braunschweig

– Professor at the TU Braunschweig Dr. Cihan Celik – Senior physician on the Covid-19 ward in the Darmstadt Clinic, switched on

– Senior physician on the Covid-19 ward in the Darmstadt Clinic, switched on Paul van Dyk – DJ and music producer, connected from Berlin

Tschentscher calls for nationwide uniform rules: “With the contact restrictions, with the store opening and also with the exit restrictions”, so the Hanseat and shoots against Söder: “We are all amazed that this decision is being made right now in Bavaria, against the Prime Minister’s decision Open retail at over 100. “He is disappointed that the resolutions of the federal-state conferences would not be implemented:” We had a plan, “said the mayor,” that we should start the third wave – which nobody is treading – get smaller by testing a lot ”. But the strategy has since been watered down.

Saarland MP Hans defends “milder means” at Maybrit Illner

Compared to the previous speakers, Saarland’s young Prime Minister Tobias Hans exudes serenity. Hans is currently pursuing a cautious opening strategy, justifying this with the manageability of his state and the border region – which brings with it certain requirements.

“What we need,” says Hans, “is that people really participate.” Simply ordering a lockdown like this would not work in the current situation, he suspects and that is “a huge problem”. People need incentives for regular testing. Access to retail or outdoor catering with tests could make this possible. Hans: “We are not only legally obliged, but also as politicians to seek milder means.”

Tschentscher sees it differently: “It’s not about finding the mildest means,” he objects, “but rather we have to use the most effective means”. Brinkmann agrees and shares against Hans: “Starting a model project” now with increasing numbers – without scientific support – is definitely the wrong time.

The DJ attacks Virologist Brinkmann at Illner

Brinkmann turns to the audience with an urgent warning: “The intensive care units are full. It’s actually too late now. ” She does not understand why the factories have not been tested regularly for a long time. Brinkmann sternly to the government: “It was acted hesitantly. There was never a long-term perspective or a clearly formulated goal. ”

DJ and successful producer Paul van Dyk is visibly opposed to so much black painting and puts Brinkmann in their place: “Our lives don’t just take place in a Petri dish or in the laboratory – we are a pluralistic society where many people have different needs that are also taken into account have to be. “A little snippy he scolds the monitor:” One lockdown after another lockdown? What does this mean? Will there be a second lock on the already closed shop? “

The professor doesn’t like it at all. She grimaces and tries a cynical smile. Maybrit Illner asks: “Do we need even worse figures so that politicians can explain that?” Brinkmann only adds: “If that is the case, it would be pretty sad.”

Conclusion of the “maybrit illner” talk

The talk was a déjà vu experience, spiced up with a little bit of current data, the debate about model tests and renewed appeals for society to move backwards. But somehow the air seems to be out. A great real drama is currently no longer comprehensible for many. The next few weeks may show who was right.