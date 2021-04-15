ofPatrick Huljina shut down

Germany is in the middle of the third wave of the corona pandemic. The virologist Melanie Brinkmann and other experts are calling for specific measures to be implemented.

Braunschweig – “We never tire of pointing out a better way out of the pandemic. Resignation is not. We have to look forward together, ”wrote the virologist Melanie Brinkmann on Monday (April 12) on Twitter. She shared a guest post that she and five other scientists and doctors who designed the no-covid strategy have made for the online edition of time wrote.

Brinkmann, who is professor of virology at the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research in Braunschweig, and her co-authors point out the previous failures in dealing with the corona pandemic in Germany. In addition, the experts explain which measures they consider necessary to successfully combat the pandemic.

Corona in Germany: Virologist Brinkmann and Co. demand “proactive handling” of the crisis

The levering out of the Corona emergency brake, opening steps despite numerous warnings about the spread of the British virus variant B.1.1.7 and despite increasing incidences – “With this mosaic of lazy compromises, politics has steered us into a new wave of pandemics,” it says Brinkmann and Co. clearly criticized the decisions made by the federal and state governments over the past few weeks.

Despite a significant reduction in contacts, months of closure of restaurants and exit restrictions in some places, the 7-day incidence in Germany is currently increasing and the intensive care units are also filling up with Covid patients again. “What is urgently needed now would be a proactive handling of the crisis and a strategic goal that Germany is pursuing in combating the pandemic in the coming months,” demand Brinkmann and Co.

Corona in Germany: Experts name permanently low incidence as a goal

The goal should therefore be a permanently low incidence. Because: the spread of the more contagious virus variant B.1.1.7 has increased the threshold for herd immunity. “A vaccination coverage of 60 to 70 percent, as originally estimated, will not be enough to stop the dynamics of this new pandemic,” explain the Corona experts. In addition, one does not know which mutations of the corona virus are still emerging. These could possibly be resistant to the corona vaccinations. “Only targeted and foresighted action that drastically restricts the spread of the virus can avoid such nasty surprises,” Brinkmann and Co. clarify.

Instead of waiting and hoping for an acceleration of the vaccination rate, politicians should “try to bring the infections under control with a range of measures,” the authors demand. Brinkmann and Co. name five steps that should help Germany get out of the pandemic.

Corona in Germany: Five steps to get out of the pandemic

“Large-scale public health screenings” – in several nationwide test weeks, all people should be asked to test themselves at intervals of two to three days, or to have themselves tested with PCR tests in test centers. According to this, mobile teams should test the population in hotspots. This could effectively reduce incidences, explain the experts. Step 2: Schools, daycare centers and companies are to be supported in the development and implementation of individual test systems. Coupling the test and compulsory attendance is particularly important. In addition, the authors demand: “All persons, including in particular unavoidable commuters, must have permanent access to at least three rapid tests per week – even more frequently depending on the infection situation.”

Schools, daycare centers and companies are to be supported in the development and implementation of individual test systems. Coupling the test and compulsory attendance is particularly important. In addition, the authors demand: “All persons, including in particular unavoidable commuters, must have permanent access to at least three rapid tests per week – even more frequently depending on the infection situation.” Step 3: Brinkmann and Co. are calling on the Ministry of Health to start an awareness campaign about corona tests lasting several weeks. This is intended to inform and motivate the population.

Brinkmann and Co. are calling on the Ministry of Health to start an awareness campaign about corona tests lasting several weeks. This is intended to inform and motivate the population. Step 4: The authors also advocate new entry regulations. “People traveling to Germany would have to have a PCR test done before they leave, go to quarantine immediately after their arrival in Germany and be tested again after five days,” the experts suggest. Exceptions should therefore only apply to commuters, suppliers and in cases of hardship.

The authors also advocate new entry regulations. “People traveling to Germany would have to have a PCR test done before they leave, go to quarantine immediately after their arrival in Germany and be tested again after five days,” the experts suggest. Exceptions should therefore only apply to commuters, suppliers and in cases of hardship. Step 5: “In order for the testing to be effective, the labor law framework, such as continued payment of wages and job security, must be changed so that people who tested positive and their contacts can isolate themselves immediately,” Brinkmann and Co. continue. They also suggest “quarantine escort” for psychological support. In addition, the experts are calling for “quarantine hotels” in order to be able to guarantee the safe isolation of people in cramped living conditions.

“In order for this lockdown to be the last, further measures are necessary,” says the guest post in the time further. In the ZDF-Talk show “Maybrit Illner”, Brinkmann recently explained that the current strategy threatens a permanent lockdown. In addition to the expansion of the corona tests, improved digitization of contact tracking and quarantine orders by the health authorities is necessary.

Corona in Germany: Digitization of the health authorities – Brinkmann and Co. call for an incidence below 10

The authors of the no-covid strategy also advocate determining the right moment for a lockdown to end. “Unlike before, this should not be based on politically opportune dates, but on the data situation and a comprehensible strategy,” said Brinkmann and the other experts. Target incidence values ​​formulated in advance are therefore important in order to withstand public pressure for openings. According to the no-covid strategy, openings are intended for circles with a 7-day incidence below the value 10.

“Basically, opening steps should only take place when the prerequisites have been created to maintain the low incidence over the long term,” Brinkmann and Co. explain. Too early easing will only lead to the next lockdown, as the past few months have shown impressively. It is now the duty of the state to make it clear to the citizens what their new efforts are for. This is the only way to count on the support of the population, despite the growing mistrust. (ph) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

