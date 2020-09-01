Russian virologist Anatoly Altstein, in an interview with URA.RU, assessed the threat of a new strain of coronavirus, which was recently discovered in Indonesia, for Russians.

He noticed that now in Indonesia, the mortality rate is higher than in many other countries. “This strain appears to be more lethal. He was also found in the northeastern states of the United States, where there was a high mortality rate, ”he said.

At the same time, the specialist drew attention to the fact that mortality from coronavirus in many countries is declining. In his opinion, this is due to the fact that heavy strains are being replaced by lighter ones.

Altstein also noted that even if this strain gets to Russia, it will not take root due to the fact that the epidemic is now at a fairly high level, since local strains are more infectious, they will displace other strains of coronavirus.

On August 31, The Jakarta Post reported that the most infectious strain of the coronavirus, D614G, was found in Indonesia. which was first found in January 2020 in Germany. According to the publication, it was most widespread in the United States, it was recorded in Malaysia since mid-August, but before that it had not been seen in Indonesia.

Scientists at the Eikman Institute of Molecular Biology in Jakarta have found that the transmission rate of the strain in laboratory conditions is 10 times higher than that of the original strain of the new coronavirus. They said that at the moment about 40 percent of patients with coronavirus are infected with the most infectious strain, and clarified that the mutated virus can be vaccinated with most of the vaccines developed in the world against coronavirus infection.