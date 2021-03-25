Virologist of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Butenko assessed the possibility of infection with several strains of COVID-19 at once. He stated this RIA News…

Butenko noted that there are descriptions of cases when, during one disease, different variants of coronavirus were found in a patient. According to him, this is due to the fact that the virus has a segmented genome, and mutations occur there. He also added that similar processes are observed in HIV infection and other diseases. This is called the variability or evolution of the virus, the specialist summed up.

Butenko stressed that it is still impossible to judge how the presence of several variants of the virus in the body affects the course of the disease and the effectiveness of vaccines.

Earlier, immunologist Valery Chereshnev warned that a high probability of a combination of coronavirus and influenza epidemics will remain in Russia until the end of March. “Let’s hope that some other pathogenic strain, which we have periodically in two or three years, will not join,” the expert noted.