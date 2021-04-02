Re-vaccinating against coronavirus due to the emergence of new strains, most likely, will not be required, since they are not so serious and do not require modification of the drug. This was stated by Georgy Vikulov, Director of the Research Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Viral Infections, on the air of the Moscow Talking radio station.

“Those mutations that are now being registered do not concern global changes in the very genetic structure of the virus. More than one and a half thousand different mutations have already been registered, they all affect less than one percent of the virus genome, ”the specialist noted.

Vikulov stressed that scientists are monitoring the situation. If the need for modification is required, the platform on which the Sputnik V vaccine has been developed will allow it to be done, but this is not yet necessary. “What is British, what African strains and some others are contagious (the ability of the virus to spread – approx. “Lenta.ru”) is somewhat higher, but this has not yet affected the mortality rate of people, ”Vikulov said.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko said that the Russians most likely need revaccination against coronavirus in the future. However, after the primary vaccination, immunity lasts for six months, he noted.